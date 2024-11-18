Make-A-Wish and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, are partnering to host a 3-hour charitable LIVE event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST, featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and independent singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Alexander Stewart.

The lineup will also include a group of talented music creators who will bring an immersive and interactive experience to the live event with the hope of raising funds to grant even more life-changing wishes to children fighting critical illnesses.

Jason Derulo will livestream simultaneously from @jasonderulo and @tiktoklive_us, inviting the TikTok community to become WishMakers during the holiday season and beyond.

“Like a wish, music brings hope and inspiration, uplifts spirits, and connects people. Make-A-Wish is doing incredible work, and I am honored to contribute to their mission,” said singer-songwriter, Jason Derulo. “Nothing is more fulfilling than using my platform to support a cause that truly matters. They are making a real difference for families and children across the country every day, and I hope to inspire others to join me in making more wishes possible.”

Viewers can send special gifts during the LIVE session to engage with their favorite artists and help amplify the impact of a wish. For each gift sent during the LIVE, TikTok will be donating to Make-A-Wish, with the goal of raising $250,000.

“Content creators and musicians, such as Jason Derulo, have a unique ability to inspire others to create positive change,” said Leslie Motter, president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We are thankful to TikTok and for every artist using their platform to help make more wishes a reality because wishes can transform children’s lives and even improve health outcomes.”

Aside from Jason Derulo and Alexander Stewart, the LIVE concert will also feature:

Kiralise is an indie alternative singer songwriter, popularly known for live-streaming originals and cover on TikTok LIVE . Through the platform, she’s gathered a worldwide audience while also signing to her first record label. Kira continues to captivate her audiences by performing known songs with a new, unique spin, while also showing new crowds her original writing style.

JRSaxophonic, also known as JahVelle, is a Kansas City-born saxophonist and TikTok creator whose passion for music and genuine connection shines through his performances. JahVelle's uses his nightly TikTok Live sessions to advocate for childhood cancer survivors and to invite viewers from all walks of life to join him for a fun, uplifting, authentic journey with music.

Musicbylola_ is an Los Angeles-based independent artist with a keen understanding of music industry trends and the demands of today’s music professionals. Known for her vibrant live performances, Lola Violet effortlessly connects with her audience through TikTok live streams, leaving an indelible impression on devoted fans worldwide.

P.lowemusic is an artist born in America with Jamaican Roots. As a multi-instrumentalist and singer songwriter, Lowe has passion for several genres of music and smoothly blends R&B, Neo-Soul, Hip-Hop and Rock into one energetic and harmonious performance.

“We’re honored to team up with Make-A-Wish and Jason Derulo to bring such a heartwarming and immersive experience for our community through TikTok LIVE. Together with our community, we can use TikTok LIVE as a force for good and make a difference, one wish at a time—in real-time,” said Adam Wang, Head of TikTok LIVE.

More than 4,000 children will be diagnosed with a devastating critical illness this holiday season, joining the many more children who are already waiting for their wishes to come true. A wish can be a turning point in their medical journey, boosting their emotional well-being that can lead to improved health outcomes.

Tune in to TikTok LIVE on November 19th at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST. Visit wish.org to learn more about Make-A-Wish and how you can get involved. Follow us on TikTok @makeawishamerica to see more wish stories.