Make-A-Wish has announced five new Chris Greicius Celebrity Award winners, given each year to some of the celebrities, entertainers, athletes, influencers and industry partners who have played a crucial role in furthering the Make-A-Wish mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Each winner has had a tangible and significant impact on the organization’s ability to deliver hope when it’s needed most. The latest Chris Greicius Celebrity Award winners are:

Fox Entertainment: The FOX Entertainment team has granted nearly 100 wishes over the years, thanks to popular shows like MasterChef, LEGO Masters and The Masked Singer. The team members at FOX Entertainment make wish granting a priority and regularly seek feedback from Make-A-Wish to ensure they’re being as helpful and responsive as possible.

iHeartMedia: iHeartMedia has a long history of welcoming wish kids at its highly sought-after live music events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartCountry Festival and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, providing wish families with unparalleled VIP treatment and experiences. In addition to their wish support, iHeart has also donated annual media to raise both awareness and funds for the organization. Over the last several years, iHeart has donated over $2.5 million worth of media to support World Wish Month.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers have granted hundreds of wishes since 1983, but this past year may have been the biggest year yet in the storied partnership. The team partnered with Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, to host an unforgettable group wish experience at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the season. They also partnered with ESPN to grant Gunnar's wish to meet the team as part of the annual ESPN "My Wish" series, which exposes millions of SportsCenter viewers to the power of a wish.

Ms. Rachel: Ms. Rachel, a popular children's singer, content creator and educator, has granted six wishes in partnership with her husband and collaborator, Mr. Aron. Together, they provide personalized, undivided attention to every kid they meet, asking for each kid's favorite songs, interests and hobbies ahead of time so that they can carefully craft a wish experience that makes each kid feel seen and comfortable.

VidCon: The VidCon team has granted more than 30 wishes to attend the convention since 2014 with each kid receiving individualized care and attention from the team behind the scenes. Not only does the team provide badges to access the event, but they also work tirelessly to set up meet-and-greets with some of the kids’ favorite creators.

Thanks to their wish-granting efforts, in-kind support and public advocacy, these Chris Greicius Celebrity Award winners have impacted countless lives and helped Make-A-Wish generate the awareness and support needed to make more wishes possible.

“The Chris Greicius Celebrity Award is our way of thanking some of the most passionate and supportive members of the sports and entertainment industry,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “As we celebrate 45 years of wish granting, we are incredibly grateful for everything our honorees over the years have done and continue to do to grant wishes that help children build the mental and physical strength needed to manage and overcome a critical illness.”

Started more than 30 years ago, the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award is named after Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy whose wish to be a police officer inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Forty-five years later, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories – thousands of which have involved meeting celebrities.