In 2007, Brooke started a company called Baboosh Baby, which offers products and advice for pregnant women.

Burke is a successful host, actress, dancer and entrepreneur. She recently co-hosted season ten of ABC’s hit TV show Dancing With The Stars after winning season seven with her professional dance partner Derek Hough.

Burke is the co-founder of BabooshBaby.com and ModernMom.com, an online community for “the woman behind the mom.” Burke has also hosted She’s Got the Look, TV Land’s reality competition series, and E! Entertainment’s Wild On!, a travel series.

As a supporter of Operation Smile and mother of four children, Burke utilizes her wide array of talents to raise funds and awareness for children in need worldwide.

In September 2010, Burke partnered with Oral-B to to empower Americans to take charge of their own oral health. Oral-B Premium Power toothbrushes donated $25,000 to Operation Smile – providing free surgeries for 104 children born with facial deformities.

In October 2010, Burke served on the Host Committee of a Halloween Carnival alongside Janet Crown, Marcia Cross, Lori Loughlin, Minnie Mortimer, Jennifer Nicholson-Salke, Shannon Rotenberg and Nathan Turner presented by Pottery Barn Kids. In lieu of an event fee, celebrity families were asked to donate money to Operation Smile to provide surgery for one child, and the event raised more than $11,000, thereby providing surgery for over 45 children.

In December 2010, Legoland California invited Burke and her family to light the world’s largest LEGO Christmas tree at LEGOLAND California’s eighth annual Tree Lighting Ceremony honoring Operation Smile. In honor of Burke’s family, Legoland made a $10,000 donation to Operation Smile.

“I understand the value of self-esteem for everyone,” said Burke. “A smile is infectious and something of which every child deserves to be proud. I am honored to join the powerful team to change lives for thousands of children around the world, and am committed to raising funds and awareness for Operation Smile.”