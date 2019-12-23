RIDE Foundation (Robyn & Italo Dance Events), formed by Pro-Am ballroom dance partners, Robyn Shreiber and Italo Elgueta, has announced that its 3rd annual gala event, DANCE TO END HUNGER, will benefit No Kid Hungry, Share Our Strength's campaign to end child hunger in the US.

RIDE was established in 2016 to create one-of-a-kind dance events for difference-making charities, encompassing humane and ecological causes and featuring the talents of compassionate stars of the dance world. Dance to End Hunger will be held on March 21, 2020 at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles with a program featuring headline performances by Lindsay and Jensen Arnold and special guest auctioneer Billy Harris.

“We are thrilled to have No Kid Hungry as the beneficiary of our 3rd annual gala event,” say Robyn and Italo in a joint statement. “We have learned so much from the team about food insecurity in the US, and the children and families who benefit from their programs. We have seen firsthand their impact on our community through their school breakfast program, which is one of many ways they act and advocate to end child hunger,” they add.

“1 in 7 children in the United States lives with hunger, and more than 11 million children live in food insecure homes,” says Christina Donatelli Stodder, California Director of Development for Share Our Strength. “We are grateful for partners like RIDE who understand the importance of the ensuring all children have access to three healthy meals a day,” she adds.

RIDE’s Artistic Integrity Award recipient, Mary Sue Milliken, has served as a fundraiser, board member and advocate for Share Our Strength since 1987. She is best known for Border Grill restaurants, trucks, and catering, which she runs with Susan Feniger. The pair were recently honored with the 2018 Julia Child Award, marking the first women to be honored. Milliken and Feniger recently debuted BBQ Mexicana at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Socalo in Santa Monica.

The headline performance will feature Lindsay Arnold, the Season 25 Champion of Dancing with the Stars, and Jensen Arnold, the runner-up on last summer’s season of So You Think You Can Dance.

Past events from RIDE include Dance for Africa benefiting the African Wildlife Foundation, and Dance for Freedom benefiting CAST (Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking) and Journey Out. Performers, honorees and presenters have included Kate Bosworth, Brooke Burke, Carrie Ann Inaba, Cheryl Burke, Constance Marie, Karina Smirnoff, Mark Ballas, Louis Van Amstel and Anna Trebunskaya.

Dance to End Hunger is being produced by Tony Award winning producer Scott H. Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc. Los Angeles Magazine is the event’s media partner.