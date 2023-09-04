Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) – founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce – today announced television host, cancer survivor, entrepreneur and fitness educator Brooke Burke will host its inaugural Zodiac Ball on Thursday, September 28 at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles.

The star-studded evening, generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Balmain, will include cocktails, live entertainment and music by DJ Ruckus.

“After the tremendous success of the Aspen Snow Ball, Children’s Oncology Support Fund is incredibly proud to host the inaugural Zodiac Ball in Los Angeles with the support of our host Brooke Burke,” said Pierce, COSF Founding Chair. “We are honored to raise awareness and funding to provide pediatric cancer patients with less toxic treatments and revolutionary therapies.”

Zodiac Ball honorary chair Brooke Burke has held numerous successful network television jobs and high-profile brand partnerships. In 2008, Burke became the champion of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 7 which she later parlayed into a co-hosting job that she would hold for eight seasons. Other notable credits include producing and hosting the award-winning Saturday morning educational show “Hidden Heroes,” hosting TV Land’s branded content series “I Dare You,” and, most recently, co-hosting the iHeartRadio podcast “Intimate Knowledge.”

Vice chairs for this year’s gala include businessman and philanthropist Barron N. Hilton and model Tessa Hilton. The evening will support COSF’s dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients, with proceeds from the event benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Artist in residence program and Music Program, and funding its Child Life Services program.

“Children’s is honored by the tremendous opportunity to partner with COSF. These gifts will be utilized during the inaugural year of our new campus opening in September 2024, featuring Arthur M. Blank Hospital, which will have one of the largest pediatric hematology/oncology units in the country. Proceeds from this collaboration will provide Music Therapy, Artist in Residence programs, and Child Life Zone services to kids facing cancer and other illness or injury, and we extend our deepest gratitude to COSF for helping make this possible,” said Katie Miller, Development Director, Major Giving at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.