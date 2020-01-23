Stamos is the national spokesperson for Project Cuddle.
John stopped to help a woman whose buggy lost a wheel, cooing to the woman’s young twins while repairing the buggy.
Stamos entertained at the 2008 Special Olympics Prom.
John’s mother started the Vanguard Cancer Foundation after witnessing how personalized care helped her brother.
Charities & foundations supported 13
John Stamos has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 15
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women
Contact John Stamos
You can contact John Stamos using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →