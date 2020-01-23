John Stamos
Stamos is the national spokesperson for Project Cuddle.

John stopped to help a woman whose buggy lost a wheel, cooing to the woman’s young twins while repairing the buggy.

Stamos entertained at the 2008 Special Olympics Prom.

John’s mother started the Vanguard Cancer Foundation after witnessing how personalized care helped her brother.

Causes supported 15

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women

