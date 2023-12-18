Returning for its second year, MPTF's fundraising telethon, Lights, Camera, Take Action! Caring for Hollywood’s Crews raised $786,512 on Saturday night to benefit the 100-year-old charity’s support of entertainment industry members in need, exceeding the original goal of $750K.

Tom Bergeron and Yvette Nicole Brown attend MPTF's Lights, Camera, Take Action! Caring for Hollywood's Crews Telethon

Credit/Copyright: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

Lights, Camera, Take Action! Caring for Hollywood’s Crews aired live on KTLA (Channel 5 in Los Angeles) on December 9, with presenting sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health leading the charge on the philanthropic endeavor. Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted, TV’s Community) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars, Hollywood Squares) returned as hosts of the evening and served as two of the producers along with the return of producers Phil Rosenthal (Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil) and David Wild (Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince and The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards). KTLA’s Dayna Devon hosted the star-studded Celebrity Lounge while actor Tiffany Smith provided updates on the tote board throughout the evening. The telethon emphasized the urgent need to raise relief funds for workers impacted by the strikes in 2023, which will have a lingering financial impact on the industry’s workforce well into next year.

“MPTF really stepped up this year to support our entertainment industry,” said co-host Tom Bergeron as he highlighted the social services and financial assistance the organization provided throughout 2023. “We are so happy that instead of still holding up picket signs, we are joining with MPTF to help hold up one another with comfort and joy.”

This live televised event featured unforgettable performances by Annette O’Toole and Michael McKean, Chris Mann, Darren Criss, Harry Northup, Lalah Hathaway, Leslie Odom Jr., MUSYCA Children’s Choir, Tausha with The Boxmasters, and Wendy Liebman. Additionally, viewers saw appearances and messages from special guests, including Awkwafina, Billy Bob Thornton, Camilla Belle, Clark Gregg, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, Ike Barinholtz, Jay Ellis, Jeff Bridges, Jimmy Jam, Jodie Foster, John Stamos, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Lena Dunham, Ming-Na Wen, Morgan Freeman, Randall Park, Ronny Chieng, and Tom Lennon, while Dawnn Lewis, Jason George, Jeff Sherman, Keith Powell, Kyle Bornheimer, Malcolm Barrett, Matt Walsh, Milana Vayntrub, Ramona Young, Rob Morrow, Sherry Saum, Spencer Garrett, and Wilmer Valderrama took live viewer donations through phone and Zoom calls from the Celebrity Lounge throughout the telethon.

Also appearing during the telethon was Lindsay Dougherty, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, who spoke about the life-changing work MPTF has done for union members during their careers and long after retirement. To honor this outstanding work, co-hosts Brown and Bergeron presented Bob Beitcher, President and CEO of MPTF, with a commendation from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. This was followed by the arrival of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath who personally offered her congratulations to Beitcher and MPTF, further solidifying the county’s support of the organization’s efforts.

During the strikes, MPTF received over 14,000 calls for aid, with a volume of requests 10 times higher than the same time last year, and provided $7 million in charitable assistance. Funds received by MPTF will support working members struggling with needs like rent, car payments, childcare, meals, and so much more.

“I am so incredibly proud of the MPTF team and the Hollywood community for the success of tonight’s second telethon. I am deeply grateful for our presenting sponsors, City National Bank and UCLA Health, and the amazing team at KTLA for making tonight so meaningful,” said Courteney Bailey, MPTF’s Chief Development Officer. “Tonight, the community showed how important it is to take care of this very special industry and the tens of thousands who dedicate their lives to bring us joy through the magic of film and television.”

The “Lights, Camera, Take Action! Caring for Hollywood’s Crews” telethon was also available across the country via KTLA.com and MPTF.com. It is available to watch now at mptf.com/telethon.