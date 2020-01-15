Iconic music legend and humanitarian Steven Tyler announced that the GRAMMY winning independent global superstar, education advocate and entrepreneur Pitbull will perform at Tyler’s third annual Janie's Fund GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation, on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

Hosted by action-movie hero and sitcom star Terry Crews, the must-attend gala and after party promises to be an epic celebration of music with musical icons and entertainment legends while raising money for Janie’s Fund, Steven Tyler’s charitable initiative that provides “a big voice for abused girls.”

The gala will celebrate music’s biggest night with a star-studded red carpet, cocktails, four-course dinner prepared by Chef Wayne Elias of Crumble Catering, viewing of the 62nd GRAMMY Awards telecast, a live auction, and an exclusive after party featuring performance by Pitbull.

“For the past two years, some of the most recognized celebrities, artists and philanthropists have joined me at our GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to both honor and celebrate the courageous young women we’re supporting through Janie’s Fund,” Tyler said. "The outpouring of love and support has been nothing short of miraculous. We have huge plans for the next decade, and I’m more jazzed than ever to make sure our impact continues to grow and shines light on the issue of abuse. Along with my partnering organization, Youth Villages, we’re committed to ensuring every girl and young woman who ages out of foster care at 18 years old (10,000 annually) has access to the therapeutic support and resources they need to thrive. We all have a role to play in helping them find their voices again and providing effective “after care” through our LifeSet program is my top priority. We really have the rare opportunity for transformational change in the next decade, and our GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party is the perfect way to kick things off!"

Co-chair Aerosmith will be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Additional co-chair supporters for the event include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Sharon Stone, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, John Stamos, Andrea Bocelli, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Caitlin Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Jane Lynch, Bill Maher, Julianne Hough, Mario Lopez, Hilary Roberts and Brooks Laich, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Rapino and Shep Gordon.

Steven Tyler’s annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party first launched in 2018 and has since raised a total of $5.2 million dollars for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler in partnership with the national family services nonprofit Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls across America who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Tyler first gave voice to this cause with his hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” now celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since the November 2015 launch of Janie’s Fund, the organization has built a community of 70,000+ supporters to raise more than $7.5 million, providing over 167,000 days of counseling and trauma informed care for more than more than 1,200 girls, including supporting 30 girls that receive daily therapeutic services at the Janie’s Houses in Memphis, TN and Douglasville, GA.

Sponsors for the event include Live Nation and Hilton. A media alert with further information on attendees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on table purchases or company sponsorships, please email janiesfund@aabproductions.com.