Music fans and foodies rejoice: Steven Tyler and Erewhon are thrilled to announce the extension of the soft serve collaboration to support Janie's Fund, Steven’s philanthropic initiative that brings hope to girls who have endured abuse and neglect.

Steven Tyler teaming up with Erewhon to launch a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Tyler’s two signature Soft Serves Sundaes, Dream On and Sweet Emotion, became available at all Erewhon locations Jan. 29 and will now continue through March 31. These personally crafted creations not only pay homage to Tyler’s iconic Aerosmith hits but also aim to inspire hope and raise awareness for the vital work Janie’s Fund in partnership with Youth Villages, and their LifeSet program are doing to support vulnerable girls across the country.

“Janie’s Fund is all about giving a voice back to these young women who have endured so much,” said Steven Tyler. “I am honored to work with Erewhon to raise awareness, as well as funds, to ensure these girls have the support they need to create the lives they deserve. It’s incredible to see Janie’s Fund joining unbelievable causes championed by amazing, talented artists, athletes and fellow Erewhon collaborators like Kasey Musgraves, Lisa, Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Flaherty from the LA Dodgers for the World Series.”

This partnership, facilitated by THE SHARPE ALLIANCE, brings together the shared commitment of both organizations to empower communities, especially after the heartbreaking Los Angeles wildfires. A portion of proceeds from every purchase of the Dream On and Sweet Emotion Soft Serve Sundaes will directly benefit Janie’s Fund, and will also be shared with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to support the Los Angeles communities that have been affected.

“More than150 firefighters attended our sixth annual “Jam for Janie” on Feb. 2 and we were honored to provide a bit of rest and relief for those brave souls, who live on the frontlines protecting all of us," said Tyler. “The gala, which featured powerhouse performances by Lainey Wilson, Linda Perry and Joan Jett, among others, raised much needed funds and spotlighted the never-ending work we do through Janie’s Fund to provide after care to girls and young women overcoming trauma on their path to a healthier life.”

DREAM ON

- Organic Coconut Soft Serve

- Organic Banana & Cinnamon

- Organic Raw Granola — Walnut, Almond, Maple, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sea Salt

- Organic Superfood Almond Drizzle — Maple, Almond Butter, Coconut Cream, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, He Shou Wu, Mucuna, Sea Salt

SWEET EMOTION

- Organic Coconut Soft Serve

- Organic Blueberry

- Organic Raw Blueberry Compote — Blueberry, Maple, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Cayenne, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sea Salt

- Organic Raw Granola — Walnut, Almond, Maple, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sea Salt

- Organic Superfood Almond Drizzle — Maple, Almond Butter, Coconut Cream, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, He Shou Wu, Mucuna, Sea Salt

Both Dream On and Sweet Emotion Soft Serves are vegan, gluten-friendly, and contain nuts. With every purchase, Erewhon is proud to support Janie’s Fund and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

This partnership exemplifies the power of creative collaborations to drive positive change. Janie’s Fund and their LifeSet program have already made a significant impact, having directly supported more than 16,800 girls from ages 17-22 and their families since its inception. Through this initiative with Erewhon, supporters have the opportunity to indulge in a sweet treat while contributing to a brighter future for those in need.