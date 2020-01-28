Iconic music legend and humanitarian Steven Tyler celebrated his third annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund with more than 500 friends and supporters at Raleigh Studios Hollywood.

Youth Villages African Drumming Group and Steven Tyler arrive at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Credit/Copyright: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Hosted by Terry Crews, the exclusive gala featured a live viewing of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast, three-course dinner by Crumble Catering, and performance by a multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter, Gavin DeGraw.

Terry Crews and Steven Tyler arrive at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Credit/Copyright: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Additional celebrities, VIP guests and Janie’s Fund supporters in attendance included Abbie Cornish (Actress), Nathalie Emmanuel (Actress), Kelsey Grammer (Actor), Lola Lennox (Singer Songwriter), Jason Lewis (Actor), Justine Lupe (Actress), Teddi Mellencamp (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Haley Reinhart (Recording Artist), Hilary Roberts (Recording Artist), Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark (Vanderpump Rules), Sydney Sweeney (Actress), The Struts (Musicians), Maria Conchita Alonso (Actress), Juanita Arias (Actress), Nuno Bettencourt (Recording Artist), Rosa Blasi (Actress), Camila Coelho (Influencer), Kristin Dattilo (Actress), Drew Dolan (Recording Artist), Jessica Hart (Model), Manuela Frey (Model), Jazmin Grimaldi & Ian Mellencamp (Recording Artist), Nikki Lund (Designer), Brittney Palmer (Artist / UFC), Braeden Wright (Model) and more.

At the start of the gala host Terry Crews welcomed the attendees and paid tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant stating, “I want to respectfully acknowledge the tragic events that happened here this morning with Kobe Bryant and his family, and the others that suffered that horrific, horrific helicopter accident. I’m in mourning. I’m sure everyone here feels the pain. I’m a father, I have daughters, and I can only imagine the pain the families are going through right now.”

The evening featured entertainment by Master Mentalist Lior Suchard, and the Youth Villages African Drumming Group that included the girls supported by Janie’s Fund. The night’s keynote speaker was Jennifer Rhodes who shared her personal story of abuse and benefits of Youth Villages and Janie’s Fund programs. Actress Kristin Dattilo, who played “Janie” in the “Janie’s Got a Gun” music video, spoke about being part of the iconic music video and how important that video was in giving voice to voiceless.

Steven Tyler returned to the gala stage after performing at the GRAMMY Awards with Aerosmith and Run DMC. The band were recently honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Tyler helped kick off the live auction conducted by Alexander Gilkes. The auction featured exclusive items including artwork by Mr. Brainwash, Unapologetic, Emmanuelle Rybojad and Brittany Palmer, Steven Tyler portrait by Christopher Makos, elephant sculpture by Hacer, Punk Buddha sculpture by Metis Atash, John Lennon photograph by Bob Gruen, Steven Tyler’s Dirico Pro Street Roadster, a European VIP Aerosmith experience, lunch and boat ride with entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul DeJoria, five-night stay at G Clef Ranch in Somers, Montana, and more.

The evening was capped off with surprise performance by Gavin DeGraw who performed “Chariot,” “In Love with a Girl,” “I Don’t Want to Be,” and more. Rossdale’s set also featured Nuno Bettencourt on bass and Luke Spiller of The Struts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Pitbull was unable to travel to Los Angeles for his scheduled performance.

The third annual event raised more than $2.4 million dollars for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages, one of America’s leading nonprofits, to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Tyler first gave voice to this cause with his hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” now celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since the November 2015 launch of Janie’s Fund, the organization has built a community of 70,000+ supporters to raise more than $7.5 million, providing over 167,000 days of counseling and trauma informed care for more than more than 1,200 girls, including supporting 30 girls that receive daily therapeutic services at the Janie’s Houses in Memphis, TN and Douglasville, GA.

Co-chair supporters for the event include Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, Alice Cooper, Sharon Stone, Andrea Bocelli, Britney Spears, Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Hilary Roberts, John Stamos, Mario Lopez, Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Rapino, Kayte & Kelsey Grammer, Sydney Sweeney, Rod Stewart, Jane Lynch, and Bill Maher.

Sponsors for the event include Live Nation, Hilton and MGM Resorts.

Steven Tyler’s Third Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund is produced by Virginia Fout/V Productions LLC, production and auction consultants Andrew Boose/AAB Productions, Inc., and production design & lighting by 15/40 Productions.