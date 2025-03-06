Operation Smile, the world-renowned global nonprofit dedicated to providing cleft surgery and comprehensive care to those in need, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated 13th Annual Operation Smile Ski & Smile Challenge taking place on Saturday, March 15.

The event will take place at the prestigious Stein Eriksen Lodge and Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Attendees will hit the slopes alongside some of their favorite celebrities from TV, film and music while helping raise awareness for Operation Smile.

Founded in 2012 by Amazon MGM Studios Head Jennifer Salke and her son Henry, who was born with a cleft condition, Operation Smile’s Ski & Smile Challenge has raised over $5 million and transformed the lives of over 20,000 children worldwide. This year’s event will be hosted by personalities including Operation Smile Co-Founders Dr. Bill Magee & Kathy Magee, Mark Burnett & Roma Downey, U.S. Ski Team Hall of Fame Olympian Fuzz Feddersen, alongside Carin and Brian Terp and Caleb Chapman. Together with Olympic athletes, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists from around the globe, they will gather to support Operation Smile’s mission of bringing smiles to children’s faces, while closing the gap in access to surgical care.

“We look forward to The Ski & Smile Challenge every year,” says Kathy Magee, Operation Smile co-founder, president and CEO. “We love watching athletes, celebrities and donors compete to help us raise funds and awareness. They are not just having fun but helping us reach every child with a cleft condition and to expand access to essential health care in the communities we serve. It truly is a fun event that provides real impact for children around the world.”

Guests will enjoy breakfast with the Olympians at the Deer Valley Resort on Saturday morning, and then hit the slopes with Olympians, celebrities and philanthropists at the NASTAR Racecourse for a downhill challenge.

The weekend’s festivities will culminate on Saturday evening at the 13th Annual Après-Ski Smile Gala. The race and gala will be emceed by sports broadcaster Tina Dixon, a Utah native who has covered 7 Olympic Games for NBC, and a former professional snowboarder winning 4 X Games Medals, including 2 Gold.

Dana Johns, MD, of the University of Utah, will be honored with the Medical Visionary Award. Guests will enjoy a variety of festivities, including live performances from headliner and long-time Smile Ambassador Carmit Bachar of The Pussycat Dolls, the renowned Vicious Beat of Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse, Zaryan Merchant, and David Charles. The evening will also feature a silent auction, live auction experiences, and a seated dinner. Emmy Award-winning television and film producer and host Mark S. Allen will serve as auctioneer.

Operation Smile offers convenient packages for both locals and out-of-towners, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Join us for a weekend of skiing, entertainment, and philanthropy, supporting Operation Smile’s goal to transform the lives of children with cleft conditions.

Individuals and organizations are invited to purchase single tickets or tables for the gala, providing an opportunity to support Operation Smile’s life-changing surgical programs while enjoying a delightful evening. Purchase tickets at ["www.operationsmile.org/skiandsmile} or contact Katie Griggs at ‪(843) 302-1171.