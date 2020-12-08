Launched last week, some of the country music industry’s most popular artists are taking to the airwaves and social media to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital launch its We Won’t Stop movement to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

Reba McEntire - We Won't Stop

Credit/Copyright: John Shearer

Included among them are Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and more. They join a larger movement of film and television stars, influencers and celebrities who are encouraging fans to make a monthly commitment to St. Jude as a Partner in Hope to receive a We Won’t Stop t-shirt and then snap a photo wearing it using #StJudeWontStop on social media.

WHY:

In a year when so many things have come to a stop, including in-person concerts and other social gatherings, cancer has not stopped. Neither will St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

WHEN:

Effective from Dec. 3, those who register as monthly donors will receive We Won’t Stop t-shirts.

Find out more here.