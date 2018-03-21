Focusing on the needs of teenagers and young adults with cancer, leukaemia, Hodgkin’s and related diseases.
TCT’s top priority is building units in NHS hospitals specifically for teenagers with cancer. As well as superior medical facilities, these units are equipped with day rooms, kitchens and chill-out rooms where teenagers can relax and feel at home or have friends and family to visit in a comfortable environment. There are computers with internet access, pool tables, playstations, satellite TV, musical instruments, and other things teenagers might like to occupy their time with, or share with friends. Most importantly, the units provide an environment where teenagers can meet others in a similar situation and allow patients to build friendships and mechanisms to cope with their disease.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 60
Teenage Cancer Trust has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
