The Who supports the Teenage Cancer Trust, and has raised close to £3,000,000 to provide specialist teenage cancer wards. The sell-out concerts by The Who and Friends at the Royal Albert Hall have become a flagship event in TCT’s annual calendar.
The Who also established Double O – a charity focused on drug and alcohol damage, domestic violence, sexual abuse, music education, emergency relief for International disasters, and young people’s prison reform – in 1976.
The band raised $25,100 for Californian charity K9 Connection when they auctioned off the chance to be a roadie for a day in 2008.
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 10
The Who has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 12
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Health, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty
Contact The Who
You can contact The Who using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known