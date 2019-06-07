The Who
The Who supports the Teenage Cancer Trust, and has raised close to £3,000,000 to provide specialist teenage cancer wards. The sell-out concerts by The Who and Friends at the Royal Albert Hall have become a flagship event in TCT’s annual calendar.

The Who also established Double O – a charity focused on drug and alcohol damage, domestic violence, sexual abuse, music education, emergency relief for International disasters, and young people’s prison reform – in 1976.

The band raised $25,100 for Californian charity K9 Connection when they auctioned off the chance to be a roadie for a day in 2008.

