Leo Messi has scored over 800 goals throughout his career—the most recent just a few days ago against Minnesota in MLS.

Many of them have defined legendary moments and sealed major titles; some are remembered for their beauty, others for their brilliance. Some were scored while representing Argentina; others with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, or Inter Miami CF. Each one holds a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.

For years, fans and pundits alike have debated which of those goals stand out the most—for their significance or aesthetic perfection. But now, for the very first time, Messi himself will select his personal favorite, giving rise to a never-before-seen fusion of art and football.

The chosen goal was revealed globally on Inter Miami CF Foundation’s official social media channels on May 22, and will now be immortalized through a groundbreaking collaboration with Refik Anadol—a key figure in 21st-century art whose data-sculpted creations have redefined the boundaries of art and technology.

Proceeds from this historic initiative—expected to break fundraising records—will be donated to charitable projects. Among them is an education-focused partnership between Inter Miami CF Foundation (IMCFF) and UNICEF, which supports access to quality education programs for children in five countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The final piece, to be officially unveiled in New York by world’s leading auction house Christie’s on June 11, will bear the signature of both artists and will consist of two interconnected elements: the purest visual representation of the goal chosen by Messi, and Anadol’s artistic interpretation generated from the millions of data points linked to that moment.

“Choosing just one goal out of them all is very difficult—each one is special in its own way, and some are really important or bring back incredible memories. But highlighting one as a favorite for the first time, to make this unique project possible is worth it. There’s a strong purpose behind it, and I’m really happy to be part of it.” stated Leo Messi.

In addition, Refik Anadol remarked: “It’s an extraordinary honor to join forces with Leo Messi—one of the greatest athletes of our time—on a project that supports non-profit organizations, including UNICEF, and bridges the emotional legacy of sport with the future of art. At Refik Anadol Studio, we’ve always believed in the power of data to tell deeply human stories. Using AI to visualize the memory of Messi’s favorite goal is both a creative and ethical endeavor: to celebrate emotion, memory, and excellence.”

“An education is the fuel of dreams. That is why Inter Miami is committed to supporting programs that provide access to education for all,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner. “We are excited to see the beauty of Leo’s favorite goal through the artistic lens of Refik. This innovative collaboration brings together the world’s greatest soccer player and renowned artist to create a one-of-a-kind piece to benefit our educational initiatives. It will truly be a work of art like no other.”

Led by the Inter Miami CF Foundation, the project A Goal in Life —for which the Foundation invited Leo Messi and Refik Anadol to participate— is under the creative direction of Xavier Roca, with artistic curation by acclaimed art expert Ximena Caminos. The auction will close on July 25 at Christie’s New York.