Actor, comedian, and long-time AIDS Walk supporter Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk), and CBS 2’s Kristine Johnson (co-anchor of CBS 2 News at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekdays) will join hundreds of key supporters, including corporate and community leaders as well as top fundraisers, to kick off the 25th annual AIDS Walk New York (AWNY), to be held in Central Park on May 16. More →