Barbara Streisand donated nearly $16 million from her 2007 concert tour to education, the environment, women’s health, and other civic concerns.
She raises awareness of global warming, gun control, and spoke up against the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Her Streisand Foundation gives grants to “national organizations working on preservation of the environment, voter education, the protection of civil liberties and civil rights, women’s issues and nuclear disarmament” and has given large donations to programs related to women’s health.
