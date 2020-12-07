Barbra Streisand
14
charities
24
causes
84
articles
1
video

Barbara Streisand donated nearly $16 million from her 2007 concert tour to education, the environment, women’s health, and other civic concerns.

She raises awareness of global warming, gun control, and spoke up against the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Her Streisand Foundation gives grants to “national organizations working on preservation of the environment, voter education, the protection of civil liberties and civil rights, women’s issues and nuclear disarmament” and has given large donations to programs related to women’s health.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Aretha FranklinBeyoncéBill ClintonCéline DionDenzel WashingtonElton JohnHillary ClintonJack BlackJason BatemanJennifer HudsonJennifer LopezJonas BrothersMichael JacksonNick JonasSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Barbra Streisand"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 24

Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Water, Weapons Reduction, Women

Contact Barbra Streisand

You can contact Barbra Streisand using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Movies, Music

More fields