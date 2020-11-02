The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced it will host its The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS: VIRTUAL broadcast on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2020.

The elegant evening event will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences Inc., and Diamond Sponsor BVLGARI.

The one-hour broadcast event will be filled with friends of Elizabeth Taylor and her namesake foundation with messages to remember her courage, and to celebrate the accomplishments in the care for people living with or at risk for HIV. The entire evening will reflect Elizabeth Taylor’s vision of an AIDS-free world, with moving messages about the nearly 40-year fight against AIDS, a performance by music icon Vanessa Williams, and an auction in partnership with Christie’s.

Supermodel turned super mogul Kathy Ireland, ETAF Ambassador and one of Elizabeth’s dearest friends, will serve as host for the broadcast.

Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson will be presenting the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for their global leadership in HIV treatment and prevention. Through their innovation and medical advances, countless lives are being saved, and many more people have avoided contracting HIV.

With an optional VIP Pre-Show event hosted by esteemed fashion designer and cookbook author, Zac Posen, this one-hour event will provide a time for us to reflect on our achievements, but more importantly, the work yet to be done.

The Host Committee includes President Bill Clinton, Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kathy Ireland, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Earvin “Magic” and Cookie Johnson, Elizabeth Segerstrom, and Barbra Streisand.

Additionally, the Benefit Committee includes Angela Bassett, Dame Joan Collins, Alexandra Daddario, Zac Posen, and Vanessa Williams among others.

Also sponsoring the event is American Airlines, ETAF’s official airline.