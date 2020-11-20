War Child, a global humanitarian organization, is thrilled to announce RISE TOGETHER, a virtual evening in support of vulnerable war-affected children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This sensational virtual event will take place on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. EST and is free to attend by registering at www.warchild.org/risetogether.

RISE TOGETHER will feature award-winning entertainment with performances by Sting, Lyle Lovett, Sarah McLachlan, LP, Chantal Kreviazuk, Notifi, Wali Shah, and special appearances by War Child Ambassadors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, plus David Harbour, Troian Bellisario, Sheaun McKinney, Beth Behrs, Patrick J Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Ashley Park, and Rachael MacFarlane, alongside War Child’s staff, and stories about their programs throughout the world. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight Canada’s Sangita Patel, this powerful online evening will also feature a special cooking segment with Chef Mark McEwan, an exclusive silent auction, and an energetic live auction with the dynamic Layne the Auctionista.

“The pandemic has been challenging for us all, but that burden has been greatest among impoverished and marginalized communities,” says War Child Canada and USA Founder and President, Dr. Samantha Nutt. “This reality is particularly pronounced in the world’s war zones and refugee camps, where children and their families face daily struggles to meet even their most basic needs – food, water, shelter, health care and education. We hope that this event will act as a powerful reminder that the best way to address this crisis is through mindful global cooperation and consideration, working together at every step to ensure that those who need help and support the most are not forgotten, wherever they live in the world.”

“Not many of us can remember a time as fraught as the one we find ourselves in now,” says War Child Ambassador and Actor, Thomas Sadoski. “But this can be our beacon: joining to help women and children rebuild their lives and their communities that have been shattered by war. The opportunity and support War Child provides helps communities rebuild from foundation to freedom. I’m so honored to join with this tremendous group of artists and humanitarians to support the courage and power of the women and children who inspire us to rise together.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis that truly requires a global solution, particularly for the world’s most vulnerable. The impact of the pandemic on fragile communities already recovering from the shock of war and displacement has been significant, disrupting already under-equipped health services, driving up poverty and unemployment, and putting millions more children at risk of malnutrition and starvation. The educational gaps caused by COVID-disruptions to schooling in many of War Child’s countries of operations, will be felt for generations. All proceeds raised from this event will support War Child’s COVID-19 response programs for children and their families throughout the world.

RISE TOGETHER is Presented by The Slaight Family Foundation and sponsored by Bennett Jones, Mantella Corporation, OpenRoad Auto Group, Warner Music Canada, The Totten Wealth Advisory Group, BMO Wealth Management, Stonegate Private Counsel, Burstyn, Blackjet Agency, Impossible Studios, McEwan Group, ET Canada, Global TV, The Globe and Mail and Global Heroes Magazine.

Rise Together takes place on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST and is free to attend.