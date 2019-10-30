Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen is a Canadian comedian, actor and producer.

He has hosted the annual celebrity charity Night at Sardi’s event for the Alzheimer's Association.

Seth uses Edward Norton's Crowdrise site to raise money for charity.

With his wife and some friends, Rogen created Hilarity for Charity to help support families with Alzheimer’s Disease and to support researcher on it.

Rogen spoke to the US Senate to bring attention to the need for funding for Alzheimer’s Disease research and support for families dealing with the disease.

Causes supported 15

Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

