The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (WAM) has joined forces with HFC for the first annual Brain it On event taking place June 24.

Hosted by Maria Shriver and Lauren Miller Rogen, with a special appearance by Seth Rogen, the interactive summit is designed to educate attendees about brain health, disease detection, and prevention. With nearly 6 million people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and ⅔ of them women, Brain it On 2021 underscores the need not only for increased Alzheimer’s-prevention awareness and brain-health education, but also the commitment of Maria, Lauren, and Seth to combat this issue on a national scale by bringing brain-health to the forefront of the conversation.

With new research indicating that 4 in 10 dementia cases may be preventable by adopting brain-healthy habits and an estimated 13.8 million Americans projected to have Alzheimer’s by 2050, teaching people how to live a more brain-healthy life and reduce their Alzheimer’s-risk today is an absolutely essential approach to combating this disease.

“We are incredibly thrilled to be hosting the first Brain it On 2021 event in collaboration with HFC to provide meaningful conversations around Alzheimer’s awareness and prevention so that attendees can better protect their brain health for the future,” said Maria Shriver, founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement. “Medical research has historically left women out of clinical trials and significant brain-health studies, which is why we must create an environment dedicated to discussing women’s brain health in an attempt to educate and empower women.”

“It is an honor to host Brain it On 2021 with Maria Shriver, a powerhouse for women and Alzheimer’s, fellow advocate, and a woman I admire,” said Lauren Miller Rogen. “The synergy between our two organizations will increase our reach and amplify the message that we can in fact take care of our brains. Brain it On 2021 will empower attendees with critical Alzheimer’s prevention and brain-health information.”

Featuring celebrities such as Julianne Hough and Liz Hernandez, thought leaders, and experts in the space, Brain it On 2021 will provide accessible, manageable, and adaptable tools for participants to incorporate into their everyday lives. Panels include Eating for Brain Health: How To Get Started, Keeping Your Neurons Firing: Sleep, Exercise and Cognitive Fitness for Brain Health, Peace of Mind: Meditation, Faith, and Emotional Well-Being for Brain Health, and Women, Hormones and Brain Health: What Women Need To Know. A testament to the impact within the space, Brain it On 2021 is being sponsored by Biogen and Eisai. Additional sponsors include Kensington Senior Living, Accenture, Eli Lilly, Home Instead, City National Bank, Acadia Pharma, Athira, Todd & Stephanie Schnick Foundation, and more.

“Eisai is proud to be part of the first Brain it On, an important initiative led by passionate advocates who share our vision of helping people maintain brain health with the goal of preventing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Ivan Cheung, Chairman of Eisai Inc. and President, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. “Supporting Brain it On underscores Eisai’s unwavering commitment to people living with Alzheimer’s disease who inspire us every day in our relentless pursuit of holistic ecosystem solutions for the Alzheimer’s community.”

“We are delighted to support the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and HFC in their collaboration for the First Annual Brain it On” said Ivana Rubino, Vice President, Global and US Alzheimer’s Disease Medical, at Biogen. "Biogen shares these remarkable organizations’ commitment to brain health and their passion in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brain it On 2021 will be available to live stream the opening and closing sessions via Youtube and/or Facebook in English and Spanish, and will be able to attend breakout sessions on custom landing pages on June 24th from 12 pm – 1:20 pm PT. Attendees can register for the event here.