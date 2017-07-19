Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation (RPAF) is dedicated to providing inner city youth across New York City with significant exposure to the arts, as well as to supporting emerging artists with exhibition opportunities.

Rush was founded in 1995 by three brothers: Danny Simmons, visual artist and community builder; media mogul Russell Simmons; and Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC.Their goal was to fill the gap that the disenfranchised and people of color faced in both accessing the arts and exhibition opportunities.