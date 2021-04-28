Over the past decade, Soledad O’Brien was integral in hosting and developing many award-winning documentaries for CNN, including Black in America and Latino in America; they both among the network’s most successful international franchises. In 2013, O’Brien launched Starfish Media Group, a documentary production company that will develop programming for CNN, Al Jazeera America, HBO and other media outlets. O’Brien has reported on breaking news from around the globe. In 2011, she won an Emmy for Crisis in Haiti, a report on Haitian orphanages. O’Brien also received George Foster Peabody awards for her coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the BP Gulf Coast oil spill, and an Alfred I. duPont Award for her coverage of the Southeast Asia tsunami. In 2010, the National Association of Black Journalists named O’Brien Journalist of the Year. O’Brien is a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Harvard University and is on the Board of Directors of the foundation for The National Archives.

Soledad O’Brien is a Goodwill Ambassador for Hearts of Gold.