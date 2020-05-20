This week, The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards.

The list of honorees includes such esteemed honorees as Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, Angela Yee, Norah O’Donnell, Niecy Nash, Stephanie Beatriz, and Soledad O'Brien, along with more than 100 of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media.

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. This year’s honorees represent the substance and ethos of women’s storytelling and journalism at its best. Their work during this global state of affairs – full of innovation, courage and endurance – serves as inspiration today for the journalists of tomorrow.

Some of the honorees have recorded special messages of thanks and appreciation here.

Becky Brooks, Executive Director, The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation stated, “Our leadership is proud to honor the best of the best who embody the spirit and intention of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Awards. We want to thank those on the front lines telling the important stories still impacting our world. It is our distinguished honor to recognize the reporters, hosts, producers and media executives who are working to ensure the public is informed. We know everyone in media has been impacted in some way, and we continue to salute this outstanding list of honorees for their award-winning passion, energy and perseverance.”

AWMF extends a tremendous thank you to sponsors of the Gracies, who are committed to supporting the future of women in media. Along with Ziploc Brand, the Diamond Sponsor of the 2020 Gracies Gala, this year’s sponsors include Crown Media, CBS, CNN, Katz Media Group, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, Beasley Media Group and Cox Media Group.

To view complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org. Celebration details for this year’s winners will be announced soon.