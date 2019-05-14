Gathering money, goods and volunteer services from all types of donors and distributing this tangible support to the strongest local projects and charitable organizations.

Working closely with companies, foundations and government to help craft their philanthropic strategies for the health of both donors and the communities being served.

About United Way for the Greater New Orleans Area:

UWGNOA is advancing the common good. Across southeast Louisiana, people are struggling and concerned about their future. United Way believes that everyone in the region should have an opportunity for a good life, and is committed to providing more residents the building blocks necessary for success. By partnering with donors, employers, nonprofits, faith groups and government, United Way brings a coordinated approach to solving community problems in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes.