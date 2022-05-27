Toby Keith
Toby Keith was a country music singer who helped set up Ally's House, a nonprofit organization that helps families dealing with childhood cancer.

He passed away on February 5, 2024.

Toby Keith has passed away, but we remember his charity work.

Charities & foundations supported 9

Toby Keith has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Causes supported 16

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support

