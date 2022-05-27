Toby Keith, award-winning country superstar and avid supporter of American troops, will headline the Heroes Honor Festival 2022 alongside special musical guests Justin Moore and Craig Morgan at Daytona International Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.

The event, presented by Engage Your Destiny, an organization dedicated to bringing honor, hope and healing to military veterans and their families, will show appreciation for Vietnam veterans with a grand display of American festivities, feature special guests, pageantry and memorable moments.

“This celebration is long overdue,” said Ben Peterson, Iraq Veteran and Founder of Engage Your Destiny. "Our society largely rejected Vietnam Veterans when they first came home from active duty, yet they chose to become the guardians of honor, committing to never again allow combat veterans to return home to scorn, ridicule and mistreatment.

“On behalf of 9/11 era veterans and citizens who love our military and were welcomed home by these veterans, it’s time that these heroes receive the honor they deserve,” Peterson continued. “That is why we are giving our Vietnam veterans the biggest, baddest, most patriotic celebration possible.”

As a proud American, Keith is known for such patriotic songs as “American Soldier,” “Made in America,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” Since 2002, Keith has visited more than 250,000 troops in 17 countries through his work with the USO. In April 2014, he was awarded the Spirit of the USO Award.

An artist with 42 top 10 hits, 32 No. 1s, 40 million albums sold and more than 10 billion streams, Keith is also an inductee of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and is the recipient of the Academy of Country Music’s Merle Haggard Spirit Award and the National Medal of Arts.

In addition to a world-class music concert featuring Keith, Moore and Morgan at 7:30 p.m. on May 28, Heroes of Honor attendees can expect a range of activities including military and bald eagle flyovers, a patriot parachute team, reunions, a resource expo, a Sunday demonstration ride, keynotes from Vietnam era heroes, lifetime legacy awards and a sacred remembrance vigil for those killed in action.

Additional special guests will include:

Ron DeSantis, LCDR, governor of Florida

Ann-Margret, award-winning entertainer and supporter of American troops;

Chris Noel, retired American actress and entertainer who worked at Armed Forces Radio and Television Service (AFRTS) as the “Voice of Vietnam;”

Major Gen. Patrick Brady, a Vietnam War helicopter pilot and Medal of Honor and Distinguished Service Cross recipient;

Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, one of the original members of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force;

Lt. Col. Oliver North, a combat decorated U.S. Marine, No. 1 best-selling author, founder of two successful small businesses and holder of three U.S. patents; and

Mark “Oz” Geist, bestselling co-author of “13 Hours” and security and military consultant credited with saving 25 people in the attack on Benghazi.

Tickets are now available. Vietnam veterans and their spouses can register for free tickets. Active military and other veterans, their spouses, and any children 12 and under can also register for free tickets. For more information, visit HeroesHonorFestival.com.