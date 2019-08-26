Certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks has sold in excess of 128 million albums. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. In the midst of one of the most successful careers in music history, Garth retired in 2001, delivered his last record for Capitol Records and moved back to Oklahoma to raise his children. While in retirement, when called upon by events greater than his own self-interest, he returned to the stage. The President himself requested that Garth headline President Obama’s Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. He performed as Barack and Michelle Obama, their girls, Joe and Jill Biden and a crowd of over 300,000 lined the mall from the Lincoln Memorial all the way to the Washington Monument. It was a moment in history when all did the “wave” to Garth’s performance of “Shout” while the President sang along. When the governor of California asked for Garth’s help, he responded by performing five concerts in two days, where proceeds from 83,000 tickets sold were donated to efforts to prevent fire catastrophes. Portions of the live concerts were shown as a TV special, Garth Brooks: Live in L.A., where viewers donated to the organization F.I.R.E. He recently finished an astonishing nine concerts to raise money for the flood relief efforts in Tennessee. ABC World News Tonight declared Garth “The Person of the Week” and the mayor of Nashville came on stage during his last performance to announce that this was a record December for downtown Nashville merchants due to the over 145,000 who attended the concerts. This year Garth was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame by Billy Joel.