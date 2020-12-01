Across the world, home has taken on a new meaning. Home has become a classroom. A workspace. A studio. A greenhouse. A gym. A playground. A place of solace. The source of our wellbeing. And though the holidays might look a bit different this year, at least we have home.

But for too many, a safe, decent and affordable home is out of reach. Even before the pandemic, more than 18 million households in the U.S. were spending more than half their income on housing. The economic impact of COVID-19 has substantially increased the number of people and families struggling with the impossible choice of covering the cost of housing and other basic needs, like food, water, heat and health care.

That’s why prominent Habitat supporters are uniting to share what home means to them this holiday season.

Understanding the importance of home, prominent Habitat for Humanity supporters including David Letterman, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Malcom Mitchell, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are uniting to share what home means to them this holiday season. In these unprecedented times, home is needed now more than ever.

Watch their messages here and share them with friends and family to raise awareness for our work to help families build and improve safe, decent and affordable places to call home.