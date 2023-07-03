Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ (Habitat LA) recently hosted its 19th annual Power Women, Power Tools build event at Isabel Villas — Habitat LA’s newest affordable housing development in South Los Angeles.

Celebrity supporters and women executives from corporations and organizations throughout LA County gathered to help build 8 homes alongside future homebuyers. Habitat LA and presenting sponsor City National Bank hosted this legendary build day to spotlight underinvested communities and celebrate heroic women leaders of diverse backgrounds.

This years’ theme “Powered by Purpose” rings true as Habitat LA celebrates the efforts of power women who use their voices to build strength, stability, and self-reliance in their industries, creating a ripple effect within local communities. From installing insulation to landscaping and painting, more than 150 participants picked up a power tool to help Habitat LA revitalize the Willowbrook Neighborhood by building much-needed new affordable homes.

Celebrity volunteer builders included Kelly Jenrette (All American: Homecoming), Wendell James (Raising Whitley); Michael Hyatt (Snowfall); Faye Tamasa (Station 19); Jessica Camacho (All Rise); Adriyan Rae (The Game), Vaughn Hebron (The Game), Anita Yokota (Author & Interior Designer), Lisa LoCicero (General Hospital); Everett Osborne (Sweet Water); Jasmine Sanders (The DL Hughley Show), Gail Gibson (President, Multicultural Int’l. Motion Picture Assn.), Renee Lawless, Cassio Habib, Matthias Deffner, Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Kiki Shepard (television host),Teal Swan, Kathy Kolla, and more.

Power Women, Power Tools is one of Habitat LA’s signature fundraising events making access to decent, affordable housing a priority in low to moderate income communities through education, resources, and advocacy.

All proceeds raised from the event support Habitat LA’s mission to build and repair homes throughout greater Los Angeles.