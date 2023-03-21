Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) raised $925,000 to help fuel the organization’s efforts to build and preserve affordable housing during the 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball Presented by City National Bank, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, on Wednesday, March 8 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Aptly themed “Rise Up,” the annual ‘party-with-a-purpose’ featured red carpet arrivals, a spirited live auction and exciting live entertainment by Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, Andra Day.

As the evening celebrated the work of individuals and companies who are helping to transform the landscape of Los Angeles, Global Habitat Humanitarians Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers) — recipients of the Dream Builder Award — expressed gratitude and appreciation for their role in helping Habitat empower families and build strength and stability in our communities through homeownership.

“You know we have the best job in the world,” said Drew. “There’s nothing better than that feeling of watching the family walking into their new home — especially their first home — and seeing it for the first time. The happiness that you feel in that moment… you can see all over their faces this is changing their lives. It is something that absolutely warms my heart.”

“We are making dreams come true,” added Jonathan. “It’s priceless.”

Leading global toy company, Mattel, was recognized with the Foundation Builder Award; and construction firm The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company was named the 2023 Builder of the Year.

Other Habitat LA supporters and celebrity attendees who attended the star-studded 2023 LA Builders Ball include Chandra Wilson (2022 Habitat LA Dream Builder Recipient, Grey’s Anatomy); Zooey Deschanel (New Girl, Physical); Linda Phan; James Pickens, Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy), Tina Knowles Lawson (Designer/Philanthropist); Sugar Ray Leonard (Boxing Legend/Commentator); Glynn Turman (Actor/Producer); Loni Love (Award-winning TV Host); Linda and Amir Mathis (Reality TV personalities); Kelly Jenrette (The CW’s All-American: Homecoming); Geffri Maya (The CW’s All-American: Homecoming); Kate Linder (Young and the Restless); Byron and CeCe Scott (NBA LA Lakers Legend); Chaz Shepherd (The Marvin Sapp Story); Alex Rose Wiesel (Hotel Du Loone); Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Player, LA Sparks; Tessa Farrell (HBO’s Entourage, Cinema Rebel);Teal Swan (Hulu); Adit Dileep (Succession, Billions); Ava Otto (CBS’ Come Dance With Me); Angell Conwell (The Young and The Restless); Daniele Lawson (King Richard); Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover Home Edition); Kim Coles (Living Single, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne); Areva Martin (CNN Legal Analyst); Anthony Bless (BET+ Ruthless); KiKi Shephard (Showtime at the Apollo); Petri Hawkins Byrd (Bailiff, Judge Judy); teen fashion entrepreneur and activist Kheris Rogers; Angelique Bates (Nickelodeon’s All That); and Adrian Dev (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Local political figures Janice Hahn (Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors), and Lindsey Horvath (Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors) showed up to lend their support, and even mega-watt action star Vin Diesel made a surprise appearance, stating “Habitat keep doing what you’re doing…” in a social post captured by Habitat LA Celebrity Ambassador Loni Love, who used her powerful voice and extensive social networks to amplify Habitat LA’s mission throughout the evening’s festivities.

Performer Andra Day noted, “I’m excited for Habitat LA to continue their work, and I feel blessed to be a part of what they are doing. So, even if it’s singing, I’m just happy to be here helping.”

﻿To former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, an unparalleled Habitat Global Humanitarian who has poured so much into the organization, Day sent a special message to him in hospice: “Thank you so much for putting many hours into this organization. You’ve changed lives and policies as well.”