Kellan Lutz
9
charities
15
causes
52
articles
1
video

Kellan Lutz has posed for PETA's pro-adoption campaign ads, and has built homes in New Orleans with Habitat For Humanity.

Charities & foundations supported 9

Kellan Lutz has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Bill ClintonEllen DeGeneresIan SomerhalderJane LynchJoe JonasJoel McHaleKristen BellLady GagaMobyNikki ReedOlivia MunnPenelope CruzPinkRosario DawsonTaylor Swift

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Kellan Lutz"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

Contact Kellan Lutz

You can contact Kellan Lutz using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Fashion, Television, Movies

More fields