The NAACP today announced that global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, will receive the prestigious President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

The President’s Award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including last year’s recipient Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali among others. NAACP President Derrick Johnson will present the award to Rihanna during a LIVE TV special on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from Pasadena, California.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Alongside her incredible musical achievements, which include nine GRAMMY awards, Rihanna continues to add more credits to her burgeoning resume: executive producer, fashion designer, actress, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Rihanna never stops breaking barriers and has built beauty and fashion empires with global beauty brand FEИTY Beauty, lingerie brand SAVAGE x FENTY, and the recently launched luxury fashion brand FEИTY, which saw her become the first woman of color to partner with LVMH and the first woman to start an original brand for the world’s largest luxury group.

Rihanna has also used her influence for good through philanthropic efforts. Chief among these is her own Clara Lionel Foundation. The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) was founded in 2012 by Rihanna in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world. With the voices of Rihanna and her fans, CLF also engages in global advocacy with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people everywhere.

Winners for the 51st NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during the LIVE TV special airing on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 8pm/7c from Pasadena, California. Voting is still open to the public and fans are encouraged to submit their votes until February 7 by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net.For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net or on Facebook at naacpimageawards and Twitter @naacpimageaward (#NAACPImageAwards).