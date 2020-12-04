Hard Rock International, one of the world’s most iconic entertainment and hospitality brands, announced today its platinum-level sponsorship for “PLAY ON: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change” (PLAY ON) benefit concert to bring awareness for transformational racial, social and food justice benefiting longtime partner WhyHunger and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF).

The primetime one-hour special airs Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS Network and will also be streaming on YouTube.

The benefit concert features a star-studded lineup of performances streaming from iconic music venues from coast to coast, including the Troubadour in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Performing artists include Andra Day, Bon Jovi, Jon Batiste, Gary Clark Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Yola with The Highwomen and Ziggy Marley, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Sara Bareilles and Emily King, with special appearances by Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Ringo Starr. The event will be hosted by award-winning stars Kevin Bacon and Eve.

“We’re proud to sponsor an event that honors the music and philanthropic roots Hard Rock was founded on,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “This is a remarkable opportunity for us to play a role in what will surely be a legendary moment in music history that generates funds and awareness for causes near and dear to our hearts. Hard Rock was founded nearly 50 years ago on mottos that speak to the important unifying messages of today such as ‘Love All – Serve All’ and inclusivity with ‘All is One.’”

Sponsorship funds directly benefit WhyHunger and LDF through the Play On Fund created by Kevin Bacon’s SixDegrees.org. Viewers can donate to the organizations by texting the code “PLAYON” to 44-321.