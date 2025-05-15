SixDegrees.org, the nonprofit founded by Kevin Bacon, has launched #IGetIt, a nationwide mental health movement aimed at normalizing the conversation and making mental health support more visible and accessible.

Designed to spark authentic conversations and share everyday tools for well-being, #IGetIt unites celebrities, nonprofits, and communities to say you’re not alone, and we get it.

Alongside Bacon, fellow actors including Rachelle Lefevre, mental health advocates like the Frost family, and brands like Natural Life have joined the campaign, sharing on social media what helps them reset, recharge, and feel grounded.

“Mental health affects us all,” said Kevin Bacon, Founder of SixDegrees.org. “It’s so important to find the things that help us reset so we can stay grounded when things feel tough.”

Launched May 1 in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, #IGetIt is a convener campaign under SixDegrees.org’s Degree Shift program. To extend the reach and impact of #IGetIt, SixDegrees has partnered with 13 nonprofits whose programs intersect with mental health in various ways, from providing accessible eating disorder treatment to supporting the challenges of veterans, student-athletes, musicians, and more. For a list of campaign launch partners, visit SixDegrees.org/IGetIt.

“Our goal with #IGetIt is to flood social media with strategies and resources that meet people where they are,” said Stacy Huston, Executive Director of SixDegrees.org. “We recognize there are many nonprofits working at the intersections of mental health, and we created this campaign to amplify their expertise and extend their support to a national audience.”

Every Wednesday in May, SixDegrees.org will release a new episode of The Impact Lounge: Mental Health Conversations that Connect Us on YouTube. These conversations will center changemakers from each launch partner nonprofit, diving deeper into trends in mental health and opportunities and challenges in their areas of focus. On May 12, SixDegrees.org hosted a LinkedIn Live conversation with Dr. Chris Mosunic, Chief Clinical Officer at Calm. A longtime supporter of SixDegrees, Calm is an official partner of #IGetIt.

Beyond the social media activation, SixDegrees.org has developed a comprehensive resource guide containing a multitude of free and accessible hotlines, podcasts, books, videos, and more covering a variety of topics in mental health. The guide is available for download at SixDegrees.org/IGetIt, and those who access it will receive free mental health resources from campaign sponsors Calm and BetterHelp while supplies last.

#IGetIt is for everyone, and SixDegrees.org encourages anyone who feels inspired to join the movement. Share your favorite way to reset with #IGetIt, tag a resource or organization that has helped you— or someone you care about, and head to SixDegrees.org/IGetIt to access the resource guide and encourage your community to do the same!