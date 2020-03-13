Set to take place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the 2020 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner, the first since HRC opened its Los Angeles office, brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater Los Angeles area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality.

Tickets and further information are available here. Follow along throughout the evening using the hashtag #HRCLADinner.

Expected to attend are Event Co-chairs Jessica Bair, Nam Lam, and Alan Uphold, HRC President Alphonso David, HRC Equality Award Recipient Janelle Monae, HRC Visibility Award Recipient Dan Levy, Presenter Stephanie Beatriz, Performer Nhandi, Comedian Dana Goldberg, and additional special guests including Kalen Allen, Lance Bass, Maria Bello, Jake Borelli, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Raymond Braun, Blossom Brown, Shea Diamond, Guillermo Diaz, Sam Greisman, Kristi Henderson, Valeisha Butterfield Jones & Dahntay Jones, Gus Kenworthy, Justin Mikita, Ryan Russell, Yeardley Smith, Amber Whittington, and many more!

WHEN: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Media Check-In – 4:30PM

Red Carpet Arrivals – 5:30PM

Program Begins – 6:30PM

WHERE: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

937 West 7th Street