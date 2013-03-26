Leeza Gibbons created The Leeza Gibbons Memory Foundation in 2002 as a promise to her mother to “tell her story and make it count” after her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Leeza’s Place, the signature program of The Leeza Gibbons Memory Foundation, opened its first doors the following year in 2003 as the manifestation of what Leeza “wished we had when we were going through this journey”.

Leeza’s Place is “A Place for Family Caregivers”; a community gathering place and resource center committed to providing free support services, resources and programs for family caregivers taking care of a loved one with a memory disorder or any chronic and/or progressive illness.