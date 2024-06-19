North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, hosted a “Celebration of Rescue” on Friday, June 14 at the spectacular TriBeCa Rooftop under the stars, overlooking the shimmering lights of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River.

This year’s event drew attendees from all sectors of New York’s animal-loving community and beyond, many of whom have adopted from North Shore Animal League America.

Animal lover/adopter and radio icon Maria Milito (NYC’s & I Heart Radio’s Q104.3) helmed the evening’s festivities as Host and North Shore Animal League America foster-parent, spokesperson, and Board Member Beth Stern served as the event’s Chairperson.

A rooftop cocktail hour under the stars was followed by the night’s program, which highlighted dedicated rescue efforts and heartwarming adoptions by Animal League America. The organization’s SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan spoke passionately about the 80 years Animal League America has been leading the no-kill movement in animal welfare.

The Rachael Ray Foundation was honored with this year’s Crystal Collar Award, recognizing their extraordinary dedication to Animal League America’s ongoing mission to save the lives of animals in need. Rachael Ray and John Cusimano attended and accepted the award on behalf of The Rachael Ray Foundation.

American pop music icon Taylor Dayne took to the stage and had attendees up and dancing to her biggest hits and swooning to her soulful ballads.

Among the “bold face names” to stride our blue carpet while cradling adorable, adoptable puppies, in addition to Event Chairperson Beth Stern and her husband, radio legend Howard Stern, Host Maria Milito, performer Taylor Dayne, North Shore Animal League America SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan, and The Rachael Ray Foundation’s Rachael Ray and John Cusimano, were film/tv/stage Actress Kathryn Erbe, ABC News’ Will Ganss, WPIX-11 Anchor Dan Mannarino, WPIX-11 Reporter Alex Lee, WPIX-11 Reporter Hazel Sanchez, Comedian Robyn Schall, SiriusXM/The Howard Stern Show Executive Producer Gary Dell’abate, North Shore Animal League America Board Member/Treasurer Don LaRocca, Jr; animal rescue & adoption advocate Bessy Gatto, and Fashion Designer Mark Bouwer.

Celebration of Rescue sponsors included Fetch Pet Insurance; Michael & Alyson Strianese; Production Solutions; MWI Animal Health; Neuberger Berman; Northwell Health; Scooter’s Coffee; Zeta Global LLC; Boehringer Ingelheim; Covetrus; Morgan Stanley; Antech Diagnostics; BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Direct Mail Processors (DMP); Jovia Financial Credit Union; New York Vet Show; Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Zoetis; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; The Kranzdorf Family; Perlman & Perlman LLP; Sanky Communications; Save The Duck.

In Kind Donations courtesy of Bow Bridge Blooms, LLC; The Cake Don; Insomnia Cookies; Jessa V and The Fringe; Montaria Wine; RR Donnelley RRD; Scooter’s Coffee; and Wölffer Estate.

To learn more about Celebration of Rescue, the Online Auction, and to donate, visit www.animalleague.org/celebrationofrescue.

Celebration of Rescue supports North Shore Animal League America’s ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the ongoing no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate. With this support, Animal League America will be able to save many more animals’ lives and provide the best quality of life for those in their care as they await adoption into responsible, loving forever homes.