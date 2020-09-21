Last week, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation gave donors the chance to relive the Studio 54 days at a Virtual Disco Party.

Olivia Newton-John at Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Virtual Disco Party

Guests raised over $1 million to fund critical cancer research as host DJ Cassidy kept them dancing all night.

In keeping with the theme of the evening, guests were treated to performances by an incredible lineup of disco legends. Gloria Gaynor had viewers at home singing along to “I Will Survive;” Chaka Khan belted her iconic hits “Ain’t Nobody” and “I Feel For You;” Patti LaBelle had everyone on their feet for her performance of “Lady Marmalade;” Marti Gould Cummings performed “Bad Girl,” and Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge had everyone on their feet at the end of the night with “We Are Family.” The evening also featured special appearances by Olivia Newton-John, Clive Davis, Pat Cleveland, Star Jones, Ethan Zohn and SiriusXM “Studio 54” hosts Marc Benecke and Myra Scheer, among others. DJ Kyle Kxtz set the mood as he spun during a preshow countdown. Guests also enjoyed a virtual trip down memory lane, as they viewed images by famed Studio 54 photographer Dustin Pittman, throughout the evening.

Guests received a VIP party box curated by celebrity chef Mary Giuliani, with incredible luxury items from Michael Todd Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth Labs, Grande Cosmetics, Kocostar USA, HASK Beauty, Le Metier De Beaute, Laura Geller Beauty, LOVE masks from @maskersoftheuniverse, designed by Daniella Rich Kilstock and her daughters Kayla and Talia Kilstock, and MAC Cosmetics – plus a martini kit and Disco Truffles from Mary herself!

Hosted by songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the celebration honored the memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad and benefited Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which funds the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other related blood cancers. Marc J. Leder served as honorary chair for the evening.

Donors also have the opportunity to bid on some exciting items in a luxury online auction on CharityBuzz.com from until September 24th. Interested parties can visit charitybuzz.com/virtualdisco to bid on a gorgeous cashmere blanket from Ilona Rich Schachter on Richfashions.com. The auction will feature other incredible prizes, including: a diamond bangle from Lorraine Schwartz; a stay at Sha Wellness Clinic; celebrity experiences from Hugh Jackman, Rita Ora and Mary J. Blige; a luxury travel package to Albany, The Bahamas; and amazing artwork by Patrick Hughes, Donald Baechler, Peter Tunney and much more!

“I am so excited that we were able to create this fun evening during the pandemic,” expressed Rich. “The need for cancer research is still so vital and I am proud of what we were able to do during this time.”

Presenting sponsors for the evening included: Marc J. Leder, Sun Capital Partners Foundation; Denise Rich; Danielle Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Promotional Partner for the evening is SiriusXM Studio 54 Radio. The Virtual Disco Party was produced by PUSH.live and GC Studios.