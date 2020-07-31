Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced today that they will host a Virtual Disco Party on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

The Studio 54-themed evening will feature unforgettable performances by legends Chaka Khan, Gloria Gaynor, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge and host DJ Cassidy will keep guests dancing throughout the evening, which will also include appearances by Pat Cleveland, Star Jones, Marti Gould Cummings and others.

Hosted by songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter the evening will honor the memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad and benefits Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which funds the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other related blood cancers. The evening’s Honorary Chair is Marc J. Leder.

“Because of COVID-19, we are not able to gather together at our annual Angel Ball event, but just because the world has paused, doesn’t mean that cancer stops,” said Denise Rich, “My beautiful daughter Gabrielle asked me to promise not to give up until a cure was found, and so this year, we come together, virtually, to honor that promise and Gabrielle’s life.”

Guests and supporters are invited to participate in a luxury online auction on CharityBuzz.com, which will launch on September 10th, to benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. Throughout the evening guests will reminisce while viewing iconic images by legendary photographer, Dustin Pittman, who will also donate two prints from his Studio 54 archives to the auction. Every guest will receive a VIP party box to help bring the disco theme to life at home!

Presenting sponsors for the evening include: Marc J. Leder, Sun Capital Partners Foundation; Denise Rich; Danielle Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Promotional Partner for the evening is Sirius XM Studio 54 Radio.

For more information about Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit gabriellesangels.org. For ticketing, please call:or email: info@gabriellesangels.org or click here.