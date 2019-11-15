Half of the British comedy duo Little Britain with Matt Lucas.
Walliams swam the English Channel in 2006 to raise more than £1 million for Sport Relief. In November of that year those efforts won him the Pride of Britain Award for “Most Influential Public Figure”.
In July of 2006 he became Patron of Cardiac Risk in the Young.
At the 2012 National Television Awards, David won the ‘Landmark Achievement Award’, for his television career and achievements for Sport Relief. In December 2012, he was award the “Children’s Book of the Year” by the National Book Awards for Ratburger.12
He is also the patron of Cardiac Risk in the Young, and of the Camden Music Trust.
