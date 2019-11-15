David Walliams
12
charities
21
causes
74
articles
1
video

Half of the British comedy duo Little Britain with Matt Lucas.

Walliams swam the English Channel in 2006 to raise more than £1 million for Sport Relief. In November of that year those efforts won him the Pride of Britain Award for “Most Influential Public Figure”.

In July of 2006 he became Patron of Cardiac Risk in the Young.

At the 2012 National Television Awards, David won the ‘Landmark Achievement Award’, for his television career and achievements for Sport Relief. In December 2012, he was award the “Children’s Book of the Year” by the National Book Awards for Ratburger.12

He is also the patron of Cardiac Risk in the Young, and of the Camden Music Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Andy MurrayAnnie LennoxBen ShephardFearne CottonGary Lineker OBEGeorge ClooneyJimmy CarrJoanna LumleyKarl LagerfeldKate MossLisa SnowdonMatt LucasMiranda HartOne DirectionPeter Crouch

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "David Walliams"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 21

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Refugees, Weapons Reduction, Women

Contact David Walliams

You can contact David Walliams using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Comedy, Literature, Television, Movies

More fields