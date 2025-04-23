Today, Harvest Home, an organization transforming the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children, announced the return of its star-studded Broadway Voices Unite Benefit Concert.

Hosted and produced by Harvest Home Board Member Merle Dandrige (The Last of Us, Hadestown), alongside producers and Stars in the House creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, this year’s event will feature unforgettable performances from some of the brightest stars of stage and screen including Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Troy Baker (The Last of Us I & II Games), Rachel Bloom (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Kim Dawson (Vocalist), Carly Hughes (American Housewife), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen Original Broadway Cast), Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue), Alex Newell (Glee, Shucked Original Broadway Cast), Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton on Broadway), Carly Thomas Smith (Jersey Boys, RENT on Broadway), Tracie Thoms (Station 19), Carlos Valdes (The Flash, Hadestown on Broadway), and more.

The program, directed by award-winning choreographer Lee Martino, will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 7:00pm PT at the Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Tickets are on sale now on the Harvest Home website, and for those unable to attend in person, the show will livestream on StarsInTheHouse.com.

“Harvest Home is doing the kind of transformational work that restores futures and reclaims dignity,” said Dandridge. “We’re honored to bring our voices together for these women—this is Broadway on a mission.”

Founded in 1985, Harvest Home provides housing and comprehensive support to pregnant women experiencing homelessness. Proceeds from Broadway Voices Unite will help the organization reach its $100,000 fundraising goal and expand its impact across L.A. County.

Waymo joins as this year’s Presenting Sponsor, underscoring its commitment to equity and community in Los Angeles.

Tickets and sponsorships available now at: harvesthomela.org/broadwayvoicesunite.