In 2007, Huston led a letter campaign organized by the US Campaign for Burma and the Human Rights Action Center. The letter, signed by over 25 other Hollywood profiles, was addressed to the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and urged him to “personally intervene” to secure the release of Nobel Peace Prize recipient Aung San Suu Kyi of Burma.
Anjelica sits on the Advisory Council of Save the Chimps.
Animals, Children, Conservation, Diabetes, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water
