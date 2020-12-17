Writer and activist Gloria Steinem is a long-time supporter of equal rights and has founded and co-founded a number of organizations aimed at supporting women.

Some of these organizations include the National Women’s Political Caucus, which supports women who are seeking elected and appointed offices, the Coalition of Labor Union Women, the Ms. Foundation for Women, the Women’s Media Center, Choice USA, and the Women’s Action Alliance.

In 1970, she testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of her ongoing support for the Equal Rights Amendment.

Steinem served on the Board of Advisors for one of New York’s first feminist theater groups, the Westbeth Playwrights Feminist Collective, between 1971-1975.

She has also served on the Population Media Center Advisory board.

According to Steinem’s website, she also supports First Peoples Worldwide, Spelman College Women’s Research and Resource Center, Sophia Smith Collection, Bella Abzug Institute and Feminist.com.

Other groups Gloria endorses include Emerge, the Corporation for Enterprise Development (CFED), the Women’s Funding Network, Women Moving Millions, Family Violence Prevention Fund and iAbolish.