Last week, Equality Now hosted its 30th Anniversary Gala to celebrate the organization’s three decades of gender equality work and the EN 30 for 30 list of artists, activists, and advocates.

Stars Attend Equality Now Gala

The event featured inspiring performances of music, drama, and comedy with art and advocacy supporting equality for women and girls.

In attendance, Equality Now 30 for 30 women and changemakers – Gloria Steinem, Brisa De Angulo, Jaha Dukureh, Drew Dixon, Sarah Sophie Flicker, and Paola Mendoza along with award-winning actress Jodie Turner-Smith and international best-selling author and Equality Now 30 for 30 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the fifth annual Changemaker Award presented by Gucci and CHIME FOR CHANGE to recognize the activism of the women and girls of Iran and special performances by the Resistance Revival Chorus, Sage Sovereign, Felukah.

Also in attendance: Maya Hawke, Sarah Cooper, Jeremy O. Harris, Cindi Leive, Emily Alyn Lind, Aasif Mandvi, Patina Miller, Lynn Nottage, Alysia Reiner, Paula Ravets, Cynthia Rowley, Emira D’Spain and others.