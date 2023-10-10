Equality Now (EN), a leading international women’s rights organization that uses the law to protect and promote women’s and girls’ rights, will hold its annual Make Equality Reality Gala on October 11, 2023 in New York City.

Bringing together cultural leaders, philanthropists, artists, and changemakers to celebrate progress toward a more gender-equal world, the evening will honor poet, activist, and #1 New York Times bestselling author Rupi Kaur with the 6th Annual Changemaker Award presented by Gucci CHIME for Gender Equality, followed by a special performance by Rupi herself, and feature keynote remarks by 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa plus a virtual comedic performance by Amy Schumer. The event will also commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, which focuses on addressing the challenges girls face and promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

Other expected guests include: journalist, activist and 2022 honoree Gloria Steinem; actress and filmmaker Christine Lahti; music producer and activist Drew Dixon; actress and activist Sheetal Sheth; Afghan rapper and Rhodes Scholar Sonita Alizadeh; Founder of Women Leading in AI Ivana Bartoletti; comedian, actress, writer, and disability advocate Maysoon Zayid; actor and comedian Aasif Mandvi; The Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, Honourable Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Nije and more.

Find out more about the event here.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

WHERE: Guastavino’s

409 E. 59th St., New York, NY