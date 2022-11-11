Equality Now (EN), the leading international women’s rights organization that uses the law to protect and promote women’s and girls’ rights, will hold its 30th Anniversary Gala in New York on November 15.

The evening will celebrate the organization’s three decades of gender equality work and the EN 30 for 30 list of artists, activists, and advocates (previously announced), and will feature inspiring performances of music, drama, and comedy with art and advocacy supporting equality for women and girls

The gala will celebrate the Equality Now 30 for 30 women and changemakers:

Alanis Morissette, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Ziering, Annie Lennox, Asma Jahangir (posthumously), Ayesha Malik, Brisa De Angulo, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Drew Dixon, Elizabeth Evatt, Gloria Steinem, Hibaaq Osman, Jaha Dukureh, Jane Fonda, Judith Bruce, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Linda Perry, Margaret Atwood, Meaza Ashenafi, Nadeen Ashraf, Paola Mendoza, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (posthumously), Salma Hayek, Sanna Marin, Sapana Pradhan Malla, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Scarlett Curtis, Shantel Marekera, Sue Smalley, Susan Chokachi, Wilma Mankiller (posthumously), & Zainah Anwar.

WHO: Expected to attend: Equality Now 30 for 30 women and changemakers – Kimberlé Crenshaw, Brisa De Angulo, Jaha Dukureh, Drew Dixon, Sarah Sophie Flicker, and Paola Mendoza along with award-winning actress Jodie Turner-Smith, international best-selling author and Equality Now 30 for 30 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the fifth annual Changemaker Award presented by Gucci and CHIME FOR CHANGE to recognize the activism of the women and girls of Iran and special performances by the Resistance Revival Chorus, Sage Sovereign, Felukah and more to be announced.

“We stand in solidarity with the women and girls of Iran protesting their oppression, including through laws that place them under male guardianship, restrict their freedom of movement and dress, and make them second-class citizens,” said Yasmeen Hassan, Global Executive Director of Equality Now. "The struggle is decades long, across generations. It manifested in campaigns like Stop Stoning Forever and the Million Signatures Campaign.

“The recent death in custody of Mahsa Amin, a 22-year-old who was apprehended for an “improper” hijab, has brought women and girls to the street in an unprecedented manner. And for the first time, they have been joined by men and boys – all demanding justice and equality under the banner of ‘Women, Life, Freedom.’

“Equality Now can think of no better recipient for the 5th annual Changemaker Award than the courageous women and girls of Iran and we are proud to amplify their message.”

Also expected to attend:

Host Committee Members: Alex Farman-Farmaian, Amy Ziering, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Jessica Rothenberg-Alami, Karen Lehner, Paula Ravets & Paul Reiser, Sheetal Sheth & Neil Mody, Simone Lahorgue, Sue Smalley & Kevin Wall and Victoria Jackson

Honorary Host Committee Members: Aasif Mandvi, Alanis Morissette, Alexandra Posen, Alysia Reiner, Annie Lennox, Chandra Jessee, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Christine Lathi, Daphne Zuniga, Drew Dixon, Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda, Kal Penn, Kathy Najimy, Linda Perry, Margaret Atwood, Mohsin Hamid, Nazanin Boniadi, Nisha Ganatra, Shahzia Sikander

WHEN: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

WHERE: Guastavino’s

409 E. 59th St.

New York, NY

For more information, click here.