WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER Co-Founders Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, have announced that THE WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER will host the first-ever WMC EXCEPTIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDS, recognizing outstanding journalism by diverse women storytellers.

The virtual event will take place on Thursday, December 16th.

WMC Exceptional Journalism Awards Honorees:

· DeNeen L. Brown − Writer and reporter, The Washington Post.

· Alana Casanova-Burgess − Host and producer of “La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience,” a dual language podcast from WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios.

· Aliyah Chavez − Anchor, Indian Country Today newscast.

· Jean Guerrero − Opinion columnist, Los Angeles Times.

· Dr. Nikole Hannah-Jones – Creator, The 1619 Project.

· Weijia Jiang − Senior White House Correspondent, CBS News.

· Dahlia Lithwick − Senior Legal Correspondent, Slate, and host of the podcast “Amicus.”

· Rebecca Nagle – Citizen of Cherokee Nation. Host and writer of “This Land” podcast.

· Somini Sengupta – International Climate Correspondent, The New York Times.

“These extraordinary journalists have worked tirelessly to investigate, report, and highlight issues of key importance in 2021,” says WMC President and CEO Julie Burton. “The Women’s Media Center honors their impact, tenacity, and pursuit of truth. Each of this year’s honorees reflect the diversity of our country with the diversity and representation of their journalism.”

“The WMC Exceptional Journalism Awards honorees have revealed truths, held systems and governments to account,” says WMC Board Chair Janet Dewart Bell. “They have advanced and expanded the public discourse to include the perspectives and concerns of women and marginalized communities on the critical issues of the day.”

WMC Exceptional Journalism Awards Co-Chairs are: Loreen Arbus, Meredith Bluhm-Wolf & Bill Wolf, Abigail Disney, Mellody Hobson, Susan Pritzker, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Regina K. Scully, and Mary & Steven Swig.

Sponsors: Agnes Gund, Helen LaKelly Hunt, Stewart R. Mott Foundation, Jenny Warburg, and Sophia Yen.

Founded in 2005 by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER works to make women and girls visible and powerful in media. WMC trains women leaders to be in the media, does groundbreaking research and reporting on media inclusion and accuracy, and produces media style guides such as the book and website channel, Unspinning the Spin: The Women’s Media Center’s Guide to Fair and Accurate Language. They promote diverse women experts to journalists, bookers, and producers through WMC SheSource. Their publication, The Status of Women in U.S. Media Report, is now an industry standard on where women stand, and serves as a map that shows us where we need to go to achieve an inclusive, representative, and equal media and society. Their research findings have helped to prove the imbalance to the media industry itself, and the monumental importance of seeing and hearing and reading women in all our true diversity – as journalists, broadcasters, filmmakers, bloggers, and authoritative sources.

To register for the WMC Exceptional Journalism Awards on December 16th, or to donate to support the ongoing work of the WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER, click here.