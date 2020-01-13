The 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden hosted a special brunch at the Virginia Robinson Gardens on Saturday, January 4th.

Nicole Kidman

Credit/Copyright: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

The event brought together some of the greatest athletes from across the world to celebrate during Golden Globes weekend. The party saw Hollywood wish good luck to the athletes of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Gold Meets Golden benefited Angel City Sports, a Los Angeles organization that fosters young athletes with disabilities with the resources, coaching and equipment they need to train as future adaptive Paralympic hopefuls.

Taron Egerton

Credit/Copyright: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Among the celebrities and athletes who attended were Nicole Kidman (actress), Naomi Watts (actress), Chris Evans (actor), Rami Malek (actor), Jon Voight (actor), Sistine Stallone (model), Matt Bomer (actor), Beanie Feldstein (actress), Ginnifer Goodwin (actress), Taron Egerton (actor), Ben Platt (actor), Zoey Deutch (actress), Joey King (actress), Jasmine Sanders (model), Kaitlyn Dever (actress), Lou Ferrigno (actor), Will Kemp (actor), Kristi Yamaguchi (figure skater), Greg Louganis (diver), Willie Gault (football), Apolo Ohno (speed skater), Vincent Hancock (Olympic shooter), Ibtihaj Muhammad (sabre fencer), Sakura Kokumai (karate), Tai Babilonia & Randy Gardner (pair skaters), John Naber (swimmer), Ezra Frech (paralympics track and field),Mallory Weggemann (Paralympic swimmer), Candace Cable (6 time winner of Boston Marathon), Allysa Seely (paratriathlete).

“Gold Meets Golden 2020” is presented by The Coca-Cola Company, the longest continuous corporate partner of the Olympic Games. “Gold Meets Golden” is also in partnership with Beverly Hills BMW and FASHWIRE.