Actress Kathryn Hahn, known for her versatile roles in film and television, including her recent portrayal of Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s WandaVision, has joined the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's children’s literacy program Storyline Online to celebrate Earth Day by reading The Mess That We Made, a captivating children’s book highlighting environmental awareness.

Kathryn Hahn Celebrates Earth Day Reading 'The Mess That We Made' with Storyline Online

Written by Michelle Lord, illustrated by Julia Blattman and published by Flashlight Press, this engaging tale encourages children to explore the importance of protecting our planet.

Through poignant storytelling and captivating illustrations, The Mess That We Made addresses the urgent issue of environmental damage caused by human actions. On this Earth Day, SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance recognizes its timely message to inspire children worldwide to protect the environment for present and future generations.

“We are excited to share Kathryn Hahn’s heartfelt and engaging reading of The Mess That We Made with our young audiences. Her narration not only brings this powerful story and its characters to life, but it illuminates the consequences of neglecting our planet. We are proud to release a read-aloud that promotes literacy, and underscores the importance of environmental stewardship, making it a fitting addition to the Storyline Online library, as well as today’s Earth Day activities and celebrations,” said Vance.

As with all Storyline Online videos, The Mess That We Made comes with a free activity guide aligned with Common Core Standards that strengthens verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at 1st – 3rd grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking activities and explore the themes of this book including pollution, marine life, teamwork and change.

Kathryn Hahn joins the beloved cast of Storyline Online readers including Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Connie Britton, Keith Carradine, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Rosario Dawson, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney, Melanie Lynskey, John Lithgow, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Seth Meyers, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Chris Pine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kyra Sedgwick, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and dozens more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.

To watch The Mess That We Made and all of Storyline Online’s read-alouds, visit storylineonline.net.